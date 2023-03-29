New Suit - Privacy

Netflix, Nolita Cinema and writer/director David M. Rosenthal were hit with a defamation lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court in relation to Netflix' motion picture 'No Limit.' The court action, brought by Rufus-Isaacs Acland & Grantham on behalf of free diver Francisco Ferreras Rodriguez, contends that the film dramatized the events surrounding the death of the plaintiff’s wife in a free diving accident. The plaintiff argues that the defendants defamed him by claiming that he murdered his wife by intentionally sabotaging the equipment that should have brought her safely to the surface. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02302, Rodriguez v. Netflix Inc. et al.

March 29, 2023, 1:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Francisco Ferreras Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

Rufus-Isaacs Acland And Grantham LLP

defendants

Netflix Inc.

David M Rosenthal

Nolita Cinema

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation