New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mondelez International, the global manufacturer of snack brands including Nabisco, was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in California Southern District Court over the company's dark chocolate products. The suit, filed by Fitzgerald Joseph LLP, is part of a string of cases accusing candy sellers of failing to disclose that their dark chocolate bars contain unsafe levels of lead and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00057, Rodriguez v. Mondelez Global LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 12, 2023, 3:16 PM