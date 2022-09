New Suit - Product Liability

A 19-year-old Chicago woman sued Meta Platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Snap Inc. and TikTok Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case, filed by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Meyers & Flowers, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their social media platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors. The case is 1:22-cv-05230, Rodriguez v. Meta Platforms Inc et al.