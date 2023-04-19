Lawyers at Kelley Drye & Warren on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Mattress Firm Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Rebekah Rodriguez, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by sharing users' private information with Facebook through tracking pixels on the defendant's website. The case is 2:23-cv-02930, Rodriguez v. Mattress Firm, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 19, 2023, 3:51 PM