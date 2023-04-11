Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dorsey & Whitney on Tuesday removed a digital privacy lawsuit against Luxy Hair Co. to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Rebekah Rodriguez, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by sharing users' private information with Facebook through tracking pixels on the defendant's website. The case is 3:23-cv-00657, Rodriguez v. Luxy Hair Co.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 11, 2023, 8:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebekah Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

Pacific Trial Attorneys

defendants

Does 1 through 10

Luxy Hair Co.

defendant counsels

Dorsey & Whitney

nature of claim: 890/