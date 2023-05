Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dykema Gossett on Monday removed a digital privacy lawsuit against Harley-Davidson to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of a user of the defendant's website who alleges that her personal information was shared with Meta Platforms in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. The case is 2:23-cv-03931, Rodriguez v. Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 22, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebeka Rodriguez

defendants

Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.

Does 1 through 10, inclusive,

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 890/