Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clyde & Co. on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Harbor Freight Tools USA to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Turbitt, Leach & Crum on behalf of a plaintiff claiming a defective propane torch. The case is 1:23-cv-00972, Rodriguez v. Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 24, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Rolando Bachan Rodriguez

defendants

Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Clyde & Co.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims