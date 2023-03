New Suit - Employment

ConocoPhillips, a Houston-based refinery producing natural gases, and Gryphon Corp. were sued Tuesday in Texas Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Craighead Law Firm on behalf of a former COVID-19 tester for a ConocoPhillips office who claims sexual harassment and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00379, Rodriguez v. gryphon corporation et al.

Energy

March 28, 2023, 12:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Vianay Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

Craighead Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

ConocoPhillips Company

gryphon corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination