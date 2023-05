Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a digital privacy lawsuit against General Mills to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Rebekah Rodriguez, accuses the defendant of unlawfully capturing, storing and transmitting the content of web chat conversations in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 3:23-cv-00828, Rodriguez v. General Mills, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 06, 2023, 12:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebekah Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

Pacific Trial Attorneys

defendants

General Mills, Inc.

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct