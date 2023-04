Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Monday removed a digital privacy lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Rebeka Rodriguez, accuses Ford of covertly preserving, sharing and data-mining online chat transcripts in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 3:23-cv-00598, Rodriguez v. Ford Motor Company et al.

Automotive

April 05, 2023, 6:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Rebeka Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

Pacific Trial Attorneys

defendants

Ford Motor Company

Does 1 through 10

defendant counsels

Mcleod & Witham LLP

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation