Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gates, Gonter, Guy, Proudfoot & Muench on Friday removed an auto warranty lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to California Eastern District Court. The suit, which alleges claims under the Song Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by Quill & Arrow on behalf of the owner of a 2017 Lincoln MKC. The case is 1:22-cv-01251, Rodriguez v. Ford Motor Company.