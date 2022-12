Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gates Conter Guy Proudfoot & Muench on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty against FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Barry Law Firm on behalf of Enrique Rodriguez. The case is 8:22-cv-02168, Rodriguez v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

December 01, 2022, 3:21 PM