Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Paul Hastings on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Family Dollar and other defendants to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by James Hawkins APLC on behalf of Family Dollar employees, pursues claims that the defendant failed to pay overtime wages and other compensation. The case is 1:23-cv-00466, Rodriguez v. Family Dollar, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 28, 2023, 3:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Jason Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

James Hawkins Aplc

defendants

Family Dollar, Inc.

defendant counsels

Paul Hastings

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches