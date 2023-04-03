Who Got The Work

Jonathan A. Beckerman and Zascha Blanco Abbott of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Esquire Express Inc. d/b/a Esquire Logistics Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Feb. 17 in Florida Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Charles Eiss on behalf of Cesar Rodriguez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:23-cv-20637, Rodriguez v. Esquire Express, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 03, 2023, 6:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Cesar Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

Eiss Massillon, P.L.

Law Offices Of Charles Eiss

defendants

Esquire Express, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination