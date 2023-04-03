Jonathan A. Beckerman and Zascha Blanco Abbott of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Esquire Express Inc. d/b/a Esquire Logistics Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Feb. 17 in Florida Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Charles Eiss on behalf of Cesar Rodriguez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, is 1:23-cv-20637, Rodriguez v. Esquire Express, Inc.
Transportation & Logistics
April 03, 2023, 6:55 AM