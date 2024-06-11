Who Got The Work

Jennifer L. Sabourin and Sydney G. Rohlicek of Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone have stepped in to represent DTE Energy, a Detroit-based energy and utilities company, in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The case was filed April 26 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers on behalf of a customer service representative who was wrongfully terminated after reporting repeated instances of sexual harassment from a customer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson, is 2:24-cv-11120, Rodriguez v. DTE Energy et al.

