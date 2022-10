Who Got The Work

Cheryl S. Chang and Jessica A. McElroy of Blank Rome have stepped in to represent PHH Mortgage Corp. and other defendants in a pending foreclosure lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 31 in California Northern District Court by Ramon Fuentes. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia K. DeMarchi, is 5:22-cv-04953, Rodriguez v. Deutsche Bank et al.

Real Estate

October 15, 2022, 12:22 PM