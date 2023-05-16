New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Delta T, an industrial fan manufacturer that does business as Big Ass Fans, was slapped with a digital privacy class action Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses Delta T of using Google Analytics to collect data on user video-watching behavior in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03717, Rodriguez v. Delta T LLC.

May 16, 2023, 4:42 AM

Rebeka Rodriguez

Pacific Trial Attorneys Apc

Delta T LLC

