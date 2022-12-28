Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw removed an employment lawsuit against Costco and in-house attorney Michele Hughes to California Northern District Court on Wednesday. The suit arises from a class action settlement requiring Costco to provide stools for employees during work hours. According to the complaint, Costco later violated the settlement by prohibiting employees from sitting in the presence of customers. The suit was brought by attorney Kevin J. McInerney on behalf of Karen Rodriguez. The case is 3:22-cv-09130, Rodriguez v. Costco Wholesale Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 28, 2022, 5:40 PM