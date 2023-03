Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aflac subsidiary Continental American Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, for medical benefits, was filed by attorney Mark S. Humphreys on behalf of Edward Rodriguez. The case is 4:23-cv-00226, Rodriguez v. Continental American Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 6:58 PM