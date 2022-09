Who Got The Work

Kevin M. Sullivan of GrayRobinson has entered an appearance for CC Underground Inc., Juan P. Cordon and Kevin S. Cordon in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Aug. 12 in Florida Middle District Court by Justicia Laboral LLC on behalf of Hector Rodriguez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:22-cv-01857, Rodriguez v. CC Underground Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 26, 2022, 9:47 AM