Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Brinks Inc. to Connecticut District Court. The complaint was filed by Daly, Weihing & Bochanis on behalf of a former employee. The case is 3:23-cv-00686, Rodriguez v. Brinks Incorporated.

Transportation & Logistics

May 26, 2023, 10:42 AM

Plaintiffs

Daisy Rodriguez

defendants

Brinks Incorporated

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract