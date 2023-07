Removed To Federal Court

Bissell Inc., a manufacturer of household cleaning products, on Friday removed a digital privacy class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, contends that the defendant’s website hosts spyware that collects users’ personally identifying information for marketing purposes. The defendant is represented by Dentons. The case is 2:23-cv-05447, Rodriguez v. Bissell Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 07, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebeka Rodriguez

defendants

Bissell Inc

defendant counsels

Dentons

nature of claim: 890/