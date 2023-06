New Suit - Employment

B&G Foods, owner of brands including Crisco, Green Giant, Ortega and Snackwells, and Nancy Baran were sued Thursday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Filippatos PLLC on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03308, Rodriguez v. B&G Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 15, 2023, 5:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Leticia Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

Filippatos PLLC

defendants

B&G Foods, Inc.

Nancy Baran

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA