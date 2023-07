New Suit - Website Accessibility Class Action

Atomi Inc. was hit with a website accessibility class action Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Stein Saks, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05476, Rodriguez v. Atomi, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

July 19, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Rodriguez

Stein Saks

defendants

Atomi, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA