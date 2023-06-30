Removed To Federal Court

Aquarium retailer and wholesaler Aquatic Sales Solutions LLC on Friday removed a digital privacy class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, pursues claims that the defendant’s website hosts a tracking pixel that records users’ video viewing data and reports it to Google for marketing purposes. The defendant is represented by Perkins Coie. The case is 2:23-cv-05198, Rodriguez v. Aquatic Sales Solutions LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 30, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebeka Rodriguez

defendants

Aquatic Sales Solutions LLC

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 890/