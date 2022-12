Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mark Migdal & Hayden on Thursday removed a consumer class action against ALG Vacations Corp. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit over alleged violations of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act was brought by Hiraldo PA and the Law Offices of Jibrael S. Hindi. The case is 6:22-cv-02337, Rodriguez v. Alg Vacations Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 16, 2022, 7:42 AM