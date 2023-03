Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna, a health care insurance company, and Orlando Health d/b/a Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine on behalf of Sergio Rodriguez, seeks to recover over $185,000 for rendered medical services. The case is 8:23-cv-00461, Rodriguez v. Aetna Life Insurance Company et al.