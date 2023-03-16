New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Amazon was hit with a biometric privacy class action on Thursday in New York Southern District Court over its 'Amazon Go' stores, where customers can pick up items and leave without waiting in line to scan and pay. The suit, filed by Peter Romer-Friedman Law, Pollock Cohen and the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, alleges that the stores use palm scanners, body sensors and other technology to collect customers' biometric identifiers in violation of the City of New York's 'Biometric Identifier Information Law.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02251, Rodriguez Perez v. Amazon.com Inc.

March 16, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Alfredo Rodriguez Perez

Plaintiffs

Peter Romer-Friedman Law PLLC

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation