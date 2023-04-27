New Suit - Employment

Wellspan Philhaven, a behavioral health organization, was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by the Hobbs Law Firm and Donham Law on behalf of a former employee who alleges that the defendant denied her request for a COVID-19 vaccination exemption based on religious and pregnancy-related discrimination. Wellspan Philhaven is represented by Barley Snyder. The case is 1:23-cv-00698, Rodriguez Garza v. Wellspan Philhaven.

Arlene Rodriguez Garza

The Hobbs Law Firm

Donham Law

Wellspan Philhaven

Barley Snyder

