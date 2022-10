New Suit

USAA was hit with a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, for damage claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was brought by Blick Law on behalf of John Rodriguez and Tracy Rodriguez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06295, Rodriguez et al v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 12:42 PM