New Suit

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was hit with a lawsuit on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Norris McLaughlin & Marcus on behalf of Luis Alberto Hernandez Rodriguez and other plaintiffs, seeks expedited processing of the plaintiffs' work applications. The case is 2:22-cv-07559, Rodriguez et al. v. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services et al.

Government

December 29, 2022, 1:52 PM