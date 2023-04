Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Wednesday removed a defamation lawsuit against academic publisher Taylor & Francis to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Davis Miles McGuire Gardner on behalf of ASU professor Cristobal Rodriguez, alleges that Taylor & Francis falsely accused Rodriguez of plagiarism and wrongfully removed his article from the journal Educational Studies. The case is 2:23-cv-00576, Rodriguez v. Taylor & Francis Group LLC.

Education

April 05, 2023, 8:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Cristobal Rodriguez

Sekou Sankofa

Davis Miles Mcguire Gardner Pllc

defendants

Taylor & Francis Group LLC

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims