Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Manning Gross + Massenburg removed a personal injury lawsuit against Home Depot to Massachusetts District Court on Thursday. The complaint was filed by attorney Johnathan D. Light on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that a drill bit package fell on her foot. The case is 1:23-cv-11343, Rodriguez et al v. Home Depot USA Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 15, 2023, 11:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Martin Rodriguez

Miosotis Rodriguez

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A. , Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims