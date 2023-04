New Suit

Geico General Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case, which seeks uninsured motorist benefits following a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Chandler Trial Law on behalf of Kati Rodriguez and Marcos Rodriguez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00726, Rodriguez et al v. GEICO General Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 03, 2023, 11:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Kati A Rodriguez

Marcos A Rodriguez

Chandler Trial Law

defendants

GEICO General Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute