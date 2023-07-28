New Suit - Biometric Privacy Class Action

TikTok and its parent ByteDance were slapped with a biometric privacy class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court in connection with CapCut, the company's video editing application. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Aurelius Law Group, contends that the defendants store and disseminate users' biometric data in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04953, Rodriguez et al v. ByteDance, Inc. et al.

Technology

July 28, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

A.N., A Minor

Erikka Wilson

Evelia Rodriguez

Plaintiffs

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

defendants

ByteDance, Inc.

Beijing ByteDance Technology Co. Ltd.

Beijing Douyin Information Service Co. Ltd. F/K/A Beijing ByteDance Technology Co. Ltd.

ByteDance Ltd.

ByteDance Pte. Ltd.

TikTok, Inc. F/K/A Musical.Ly, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct