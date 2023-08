Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Friday removed a lawsuit against trucking company Coal City Cob Co. and Dennis Adusei to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Downer Law Firm on behalf of Farhiba Rodreiguez and Jose Lopez Rodriguez. The case is 3:23-cv-00490, Rodriguez et al v. Adusei et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 04, 2023, 3:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Farhiba Rodreiguez

Jose Lopez Rodriguez

defendants

Coal City Cob Company, Inc.

Dennis Adusei

defendant counsels

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims