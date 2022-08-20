Who Got The Work

Jeffrey A. Kimmel and M. Adil Yaqoob of Akerman have stepped in to represent the operators of a Bronx strip club in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint, filed July 6 in New York Southern District Court by Law Office of Raymond Nardo, brings wage and hour claims on behalf of three bartenders employed by the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:22-cv-05749, Rodriguez et al v. 673 J.R.V. Corp. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 20, 2022, 11:23 AM