New Suit - Consumer

General Motors was sued Friday in Texas Western District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court case was filed by Kimmel & Silverman on behalf of the owner of a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00256, Rodriguez De La Garza v. General Motors LLC.