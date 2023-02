Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Colvin, Saenz, Rodriguez & Kennamer on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against NCR Corp., an information technology company providing self-service kiosks, and Walmart to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Jesse Contreras Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming electrocution from a self-checkout machine. The case is 7:23-cv-00046, Rodriguez A/N/F K.L. A Minor v. Walmart Inc. et al.

Technology

February 08, 2023, 6:51 PM