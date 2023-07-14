Warehousing and logistics provider UST Select Inc. and its parent company on Thursday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by the Law Offices of Ramin R. Younessi on behalf of a former assistant area manager who contends that he was terminated for raising wage-and-hour concerns. Lawyers at Jackson Lewis. The case is 2:23-cv-01406, Rodrigues v. Ust Select, Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
July 14, 2023, 3:07 PM