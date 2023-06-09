New Suit

American Airlines Group and Iberias Lineas Aereas de Espaa SA, doing business as Iberia Airlines, were hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Puerto Rico District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Erick Morales Law Office on behalf of Jos A. Cruz-Santiago and Amalia E. Rodrguez-Gonzlez, accuses the defendants of violating the Air Carrier Access Act by racially discriminating against the plaintiffs and not allowing them to access a flight from Puerto Rico to Rome, Italy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01306, Rodrguez-Gonzlez et al v. American Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 09, 2023, 6:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Amalia E. Rodrguez-Gonzlez

Jos A. Cruz-Santiago

Plaintiffs

Erick Morales Law Office

defendants

American Airlines, Inc.

Iberias Lineas Aereas, S.A. de Espaa

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims