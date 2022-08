New Suit

YouTube and other defendants were hit with a defamation lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Lambert Law Firm on behalf of Rodina Foodstore, accuses a YouTube videoblogger of making defamatory statements about the store. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-61591, Rodina Foodstore Inc. v. Elatnikov et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 26, 2022, 1:28 PM