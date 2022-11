Who Got The Work

Jana S. Baker and Victoria L. Vish of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in as defense counsel to Texas Health Resources in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The case was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Northern District Court by Adkins Lawyers on behalf of Paula Rodgers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ada Brown, is 3:22-cv-02183, Rodgers v. Texas Health Resources et al.

Health Care

November 14, 2022, 7:23 AM