New Suit

Flagstar Bancorp and other defendants were sued Monday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Marcha L.M. Rodgers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00179, Rodgers v. NVR Inc.-Ryan Homes et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 27, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Marcha L.M. Rodgers

defendants

Flagstar Bank

Costner Law Office,PLLC

Kuester Management Group

NVR Inc.-Ryan Homes

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation