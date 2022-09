Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Erickson & Sederstrom on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna, the health insurer, and Life Insurance Company of North America to Nebraska District Court. The suit, for long-term disability benefits, was filed by Hauptman, O'Brien Wolf & Lathrop on behalf of Mikila R. Rodgers. The case is 8:22-cv-00331, Rodgers v. Life Insurance Co of North America et al.