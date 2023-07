Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Womble Bond Dickinson on Tuesday removed a real property lawsuit against Duplin County Municipality to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a plaintiff claiming her property was seized without receiving due process or compensation. The case is 7:23-cv-01172, Rodgers v. Duplin County Municipality.

Government

July 18, 2023, 3:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Melody Rodgers

defendants

Duplin County Municipality

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation