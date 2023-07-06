Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson shareholder Matthew G. Gallagher has entered an appearance for asphalt paving and construction materials company APAC-Mississippi Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed May 22 in Mississippi Northern District Court by Waide & Associates on behalf of a veteran area manager who claims that he was subjected to disparte treatment based on age. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown, is 4:23-cv-00093, Rodgers v. APAC-Mississippi, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

July 06, 2023, 6:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Dennis A. Rodgers

Plaintiffs

Waide & Associates, PA

defendants

APAC-Mississippi, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination