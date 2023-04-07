Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz and Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against eye-care company Alcon to Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh on behalf of Renee Rodgers, centers on the defendant’s LenSX system, which is used for LASIK procedures. The plaintiff alleges that she suffered injuries due to a defective LenX system used in a surgery. The case is 2:23-cv-02197, Rodgers v. Alcon Vision, LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 07, 2023, 3:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Renee Rodgers

Plaintiffs

Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh

defendants

Alcon Vision, LLC

Alcon, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims