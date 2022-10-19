Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partner Kevin M. McDonough has entered an appearance for Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, and its top officials in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Sept. 9 in New Jersey District Court, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was facing ongoing issues with documentation, registration and title for many of its vehicles across the country. The suit is backed by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:22-cv-05778, Rodeo Collection Ltd v. Carvana Co. et al.

Automotive

October 19, 2022, 7:48 AM