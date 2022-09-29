New Suit - Securities Class Action

Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was facing ongoing issues with documentation, registration and title for many of its vehicles across the country. The suit was brought by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello and Glancy Prongay & Murray. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05778, Rodeo Collection Ltd v. Carvana Co. et al.

Automotive

September 29, 2022, 1:51 PM